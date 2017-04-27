Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How I warned Jonathan of Northern conspiracy that led to his defeat – David Mark

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

How I warned Jonathan of Northern conspiracy that led to his defeat – David Mark

A former Nigeria’s Senate President, David Mark, has said that ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan was too blind to see during the 2015 general elections. Senator mark said he warned Jonathan of the conspiracy against him in the north before he lost the 2015 presidential elections. Mark said this in the book, “Against the Run of Play: […]

How I warned Jonathan of Northern conspiracy that led to his defeat – David Mark

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.