How Kuje Prison Inmate Coordinates Fraud Syndicate from his Cell

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Inspector-General Police Special Intelligence Response Team has cracked down a fraud syndicate led by one Ifeanyi Ezenwa, an inmate of the Kuje Maximum Prison, Abuja. PUNCH reports that the syndicate specialises in defrauding their victims, mostly businessmen using fake bank alerts. It was gathered that the syndicate would approach the businessmen, pretending to buy goods from […]

