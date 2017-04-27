N3k made Funke Akindele sacked Toyo Baby of ‘Jenifa’s Diary’- Report – Information Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Information Nigeria
|
N3k made Funke Akindele sacked Toyo Baby of 'Jenifa's Diary'- Report
Information Nigeria
The drama surrounding the exit of Juliana Olayode from Funke Akindele's series 'Jenifa's Diary' is beginning to get messy. According to TNS, Olayode who plays the famous role 'Toyo Baby' in the series, was kicked off after she asked for a raise …
How N3,000 led to Juliana 'Toyo Baby' Olayode being removed from Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa's Diary'
Bad Pay: The Reason Why Juliana Olayode 'Toyo Baby' Left Funke Akindele's Jenifa's Diary
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!