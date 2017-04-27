How N3,000 led to Juliana ‘Toyo Baby’ Olayode being removed from Funke Akindele’s ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nigerian Entertainment Today
How N3,000 led to Juliana 'Toyo Baby' Olayode being removed from Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa's Diary'
It is confirmed that Funke Akindele and Juliana Olayode, who plays Toyo Baby on Jenifa's Diary, have parted ways. According to TNS sources, Funke Akindele removed Toyo Baby from the series over what the latter termed 'bad pay'. The source revealed that …
