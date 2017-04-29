How Nigeria will dance out of recession in “few weeks” — Lai Mohammed
The West African country taunts doomsday prediction, saying it is now on a path to economic recovery
The post How Nigeria will dance out of recession in “few weeks” — Lai Mohammed appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!