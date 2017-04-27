‘How Nigerian celebs let 2face down during anti-government protest’ – Basketmouth – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
'How Nigerian celebs let 2face down during anti-government protest' – Basketmouth
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth said singer, 2face Idibia's February 6 protest march would have succeeded if other celebs spoke up. 2face pulled out of the march after police apparently intimidated him.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!