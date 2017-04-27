‘How Nigerian celebs let 2face down during anti-government protest’ – Basketmouth – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Pages Navigation Menu

'How Nigerian celebs let 2face down during anti-government protest' – Basketmouth
Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth said singer, 2face Idibia's February 6 protest march would have succeeded if other celebs spoke up. 2face pulled out of the march after police apparently intimidated him.

