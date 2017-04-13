Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How NRM floored FDC in Kamuli polls – New Vision

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Vision

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
How NRM floored FDC in Kamuli polls
New Vision
Watongola polled 8,728 votes against Musumba's 5,778, according to the official results declared at 7:30pm, barely three-and-half hours after the close of the voting exercise. Win 703×422. Hajat Rehema Watongola. The NRM flag-bearer, Hajat Rehema …
Uganda: NRM Wins Kamuli By-ElectionAllAfrica.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.