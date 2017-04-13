How NRM floored FDC in Kamuli polls – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
How NRM floored FDC in Kamuli polls
New Vision
Watongola polled 8,728 votes against Musumba's 5,778, according to the official results declared at 7:30pm, barely three-and-half hours after the close of the voting exercise. Win 703×422. Hajat Rehema Watongola. The NRM flag-bearer, Hajat Rehema …
Uganda: NRM Wins Kamuli By-Election
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG