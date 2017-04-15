Pages Navigation Menu

How Obasanjo caused war between executive, legislature – Na’Abba

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of being behind the unending war between the executive and the legislature since the return to democratic rule in 1999. He said this on Friday at a national conference on “Political party supremacy and the dynamics of parliamentary autonomy”, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

