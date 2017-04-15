How Obasanjo caused war between executive, legislature – Na’Abba
Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of being behind the unending war between the executive and the legislature since the return to democratic rule in 1999. He said this on Friday at a national conference on “Political party supremacy and the dynamics of parliamentary autonomy”, […]
