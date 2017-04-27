Pages Navigation Menu

How Police Officers Allegedly Cause Fatal Road Accident in Imo State (Photos)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

According to a Facebook user, Jenny White, a reckless police officers assigned to the Orsu police division patrol team, Imo state caused an accident which nearly claimed the life of a man.

A vehicle was badly affected while the head of a victim was pierced, it was said that the police ambushed a vehicle and the driver who was distracted lost control and ran into a pillar in the Orsu Local Government Area.

