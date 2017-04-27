Pages Navigation Menu

How Saraki, El-Rufai stopped Buhari from picking me as Vice President – Tinubu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed that Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, stopped President Muhammadu Buhari from picking him as his running mate in the 2015 presidential election. Tinubu’s comments were contained in a book titled ‘Against the Run of Play,’ […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

