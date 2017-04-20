How to actualise every child’s basic right —Ilori, founder, iRead mobile library

By Elizabeth Uwandu

IN celebrating the World Book Day, Mrs Funmi Ilori, founder, iRead Mobile Library, has said that for every child’s basic need, which is education, to be actualised, Nigeria must ensure that the millennium development goal, MDG 2, is implemented and sustained.

Mrs Ilori, the initiator of Nigeria’s first innovative mobile library for children and schools, made this known at a book fair hosted in partnership with Scrap Palace,Teachers Empowerment Network and TEENSED Foundation, to mark 2017 World book day held at the auditorium, Africa Church Model College, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ogba.

She noted that the ability to express and communicate among the younger generation, is a consciousness of learning. Her words, “We hosted this fair to enable children partake in read aloud sessions and enable them win solar-powered reading lamps and book vouchers to stock up personal and school libraries.

“This World Book Day creates an avenue for children to see the largest book in Nigeria, meet-up with celebrity African and Nigerian authors, and have an interaction with uncle A of Scrap Palace.

In addition, the children got books at discounted rates from major publishers and bookstores.”

They also gain entry into Nigeria’s first innovative mobile library for children, schools” the children advocate.

