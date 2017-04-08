How To Apply FG Registration For Unemployed Citizens
Following the Federal Government’s promise to commence the online registration of unemployed Nigerians, an online portal called Jobsforall has been launched to that effect.
Here are four things you need to know before proceeding to register your details. VISIT SITE HERE
The main registration area is divided into 4 sections
1. Personal Details: This is where you put your name, state of origin and other biodata
2. Account Information: Here, you will need a functional email address, National Identification Number and a mobile number
3. Education background
4. Employment (unemployment history).
The documents required for upload are
Passport photographs (Recent)
Identity cards
Curriculum Vitae (Pdf format only)
