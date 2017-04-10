Pages Navigation Menu

How to make economic roadmap work , by experts – The Nation Newspaper

How to make economic roadmap work , by experts
United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Chairman Tony Elumelu, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and some experts, at the weekend, described the Economic Recovery & Growth Plan (ERGP) as the right pill for the country's economic pains. Reacting to ERGP …
