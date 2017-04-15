Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Uhuru and Ruto campaigns made me lose my seat – The Standard (press release)

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard (press release)

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
How Uhuru and Ruto campaigns made me lose my seat
The Standard (press release)
A former Member of Parliament has hinted on how President Uhuru and his Deputy William Ruto made him lose his seat. Speaking to a Standard Media Group reporter during an interview the former Chereng'any legislator Joshua Kipserem arap Kuttuny said …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.