Huge Alexis Sanchez Contract Could Put Arsenal ‘In Trouble’- Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal will not break the bank to keep Alexis Sanchez at the club.

The Chile forward has a little over a year remaining on his current contract and his form this season has seen the likes of Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City linked with his signature.

Asked if he was concerned that paying one star player a massive figure could destabilise the team, Wenger told a news conference: “Always. But we must accept as well that modern life has changed a little bit. We always had a wage schedule that was respected, and players earn so much money now that the cases have become much more individual than global.

“But you have many different opinions there. Some people tell me, ‘just give him what he wants.’ But then you cannot respect anymore any wage structure and you put the club in trouble as well.”

