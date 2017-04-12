“Huge Offer For Wilfried Zaha Could Be Impossible To Reject”- Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce concedes it would be impossible for Crystal Palace to reject huge summer bids for Wilfried Zaha.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, Allardyce said: “Wilf, us and the clubs that want him will decide his future in the end. There is always a point where it may be impossible to turn down what is offered. That is realistic.

“Hopefully, we do not get to that point for a long time but it may be a possibility. Because it is a rare talent. There should be another 20 or 30 young Wilfried Zahas across the country.

“However, we do not develop enough so foreign players have to come in and take their places.”

Palace would likely demand a big fee for Zaha, who is under contract until 2020, and the price could put Tottenham off. Last summer, Parish dismissed Spurs’ £12million bid as “ridiculous”.

Asked how much Zaha is worth in the current market, Allardyce said: “Who knows? Now you have got competition. The Premier League has got bigger competition than ever before. It is called China. Now the Chinese are looking at the younger ones and are paying bigger money than the Premier League has ever paid out to entice them to go to China.

The post “Huge Offer For Wilfried Zaha Could Be Impossible To Reject”- Sam Allardyce appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

