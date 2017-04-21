Hughie Fury: Joshua Will Lose To Klitschko

Hughie Fury does not think Anthony Joshua will emerge victorious against Wladimir Klitschko, as he feels he is too inexperienced.

The IBF champion was involved in war of words with Tyson Fury on twitter, as his fight against Klitschko draws near.

Hughie wants a win for Joshua, but fears his inexperience will be exposed by Klitschko come April 29.

“Yes, definitely be tuning in for that one, it’s going to be an exciting fight,” said Fury, who is preparing for his own world title fight against WBO champion Joseph Parker.

“I do think it’s a tiny bit soon for Joshua, but I do wish him all the best and I hope he wins. I would go with Klitschko with the experience. I just think it’s a tiny bit too soon for Joshua. Definitely a knockout.

“He wasn’t an 11 year champion for nothing. Like I say, you cannot rush into big fights like him, thinking ‘yeah I’m just going to knock him over like every other man’.

“He’s not going to stand there to be hit. He’s not had the experience to go with someone like him.”

Asked if he would consider a future fight with Klitschko, Fury said: “Definitely, it would be another exciting fight.

“It doesn’t really matter. It would be nice if Joshua pulls it off, but we’ll see.”

