Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Human trafficking requires collective efforts to combat – Okah-Donli

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The newly Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli has said that Human trafficking is a global phenomenon of serious concern that requires collective efforts in order to combat it, adding that this is because of the attendant casualties and other negative effects that have characterized the migration […]

The post Human trafficking requires collective efforts to combat – Okah-Donli appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.