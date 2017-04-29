Human trafficking requires collective efforts to combat – Okah-Donli

The newly Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli has said that Human trafficking is a global phenomenon of serious concern that requires collective efforts in order to combat it, adding that this is because of the attendant casualties and other negative effects that have characterized the migration […]

The post Human trafficking requires collective efforts to combat – Okah-Donli appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

