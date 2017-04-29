Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hundreds displaced as Bahamas luxury festival implodes – Philippine Star

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Hundreds displaced as Bahamas luxury festival implodes – Philippine Star

Philippine Star

Hundreds displaced as Bahamas luxury festival implodes
Philippine Star
The festival, which had been due to take place over two weekends, abruptly announced in an online statement Friday that it was being "postponed" with no new date. Facebook/Fyre Festival. A new music festival in The Bahamas that was advertised as the …
Fyre Festival organiser Ja Rule is 'heartbroken' after luxury event turned into chaosTelegraph.co.uk
'It's like the Hunger Games for rich people' – How Fyre Festival descended into chaos on a deserted islandIrish Independent
Fyre Festival organiser says guests will receive refunds and announces plans for make-up dates in 2018Mirror.co.uk
Metro –Daily Star –The Guardian –Entertainment.ie
all 471 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.