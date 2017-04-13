Husband wants 15-yr-old marriage dissolved over cooking

A farmer, Ebenezer Alegbeleye, yesterday, asked an Ikole-Ekiti magistrate’s court to dissolve his 15-year-old marriage to his wife, Modupe, over her refusal to cook for him.

The plaintiff told the court that he had been cooking his food for some time now without any assistance from his wife.

According to him, “I will return from the farm, peel the yam, pound it and fetch drinking water myself, while my wife watches me do all that without assisting me.”

He said he could not continue to stay under the same roof with the respondent, urging the court to separate the union.

Alegbeleye told the court that he attempted divorcing his wife three years ago, only to halt the move due to family members’ intervention.

The respondent, however, denied the allegation. She told the court that her husband had prevented her from cooking for him after a misunderstanding some two months ago, adding that she was still interested in the union.

The President of the three-man panel, Mrs Yemisi Ojo, ruled that the plaintiff should allow for an amicable settlement on the grounds that the respondent was still committed to the union and had shown remorse.

She told the estranged couple to go back home and to seek for an amicable settlement, saying the plaintiff should monitor the wife to ascertain if she had changed.

The case was adjourned till May 15 for report of settlement or continuation of hearing.

The post Husband wants 15-yr-old marriage dissolved over cooking appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

