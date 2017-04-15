Husband & Wife discover they are biological twins after DNA test

A US married couple are in shock after a DNA test revealed that they are biological twins.

According to PUNCH

‘The couple, who were struggling to conceive a child, had visited a fertility clinic, but during the in vitro fertilisation process the doctor discovered there are too many similarities in their DNA profiles.

Investigations, however, revealed that the twins had been separated at a young age after their biological parents died in a car accident. They were adopted into different families, with neither foster family not knowing their adopted child had a twin.’



The devastated couple was left at a loss with what to do, as marriage between siblings is outlawed in the southern state.

Neither the couple, who met and fell in love in college, nor doctor can be named for patient confidentiality reasons.

“They were attracted to each other due to their similarities. They felt they could really connect with each other. If only they had known the truth, it could have saved them so much pain later on,” the doctor told Mississippi Herald.

“For me, it’s a particularly unusual case because my job is all about helping couples conceive a child. This is the first time in my career that I’ve been glad I haven’t succeeded in that regard.”

The penalty for marrying a sibling in Mississippi is up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $500.

