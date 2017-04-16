I Acted in Self-defence, Says Man Arrested for Handcuffing Wife to Generator in Ogun
One Ifeanyi Ajaero, 37, a member of the disbanded Merchant Navy has been arrested by officers of the Ogun State Police command for handcuffing his wife, Obiageli, 28 to a generator. PUNCH reports that he incident occurred at Ewooluwo, in the Sagamu area of the state. Ifeanyi was arrested after neighbours alerted the police. Ifeanyi was also […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG