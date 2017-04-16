Pages Navigation Menu

I Acted in Self-defence, Says Man Arrested for Handcuffing Wife to Generator in Ogun

One Ifeanyi Ajaero, 37, a member of the disbanded Merchant Navy has been arrested by officers of the Ogun State Police command for handcuffing his wife, Obiageli, 28 to a generator. PUNCH reports that he incident occurred at Ewooluwo, in the Sagamu area of the state. Ifeanyi was arrested after neighbours alerted the police. Ifeanyi was also […]

