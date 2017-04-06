I almost committed suicide- Julius Agwu

By Emmanuel Okogba

Comedian and actor Julius Agwu, has for the first time ever, recounted in full detail what he went through during his terrifying ordeal with brain tumour stating that he almost committed suicide and was already putting things in place for his wife in the event that he died. The 43-year-old ace Nigerian comedian revealed this in an interview he granted Inspaya TV.

The years 2015 & 2016 Julius Agwu will not forget in a hurry as it was during this period it was discovered that he had three tumors in his brain with one of them the size of a golf ball as stated by his wife

Julius Agwu had a successful brain surgery but suffered a breakdown from stress while planning his Crack Your Ribs UK Edition show in 2016 and was ordered to rest by his doctors.

Describing how he pulled through, Julius also revealed how he began to suffer memory loss and several seizures shortly after shooting the TV series “The Vendor”

According to Julius, “All i remember was I woke up in the hospital and heard the story of my being in coma. I lost my memory.”

“I started looking for my property documents to give to my wife. One day when they were not home, I almost committed suicide.”

The post I almost committed suicide- Julius Agwu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

