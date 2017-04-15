Pages Navigation Menu

I am Christian, never told a lie in my life – Doyin Okupe

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Dr. Doyin Okupe, former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan, says he has never told a lie in his entire life being a Christian. He said even while in office, he discharged his duties diligently and was never hypocritical about it. Speaking with Sun, the PDP chieftain said he had no […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

