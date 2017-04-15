Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I am grateful for the N250 gift for being the best graduating Pediatrics student -Joy

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Joy Omubo, who made headlines after being presented  with a N250 gift by the Pediatrics Association of Nigeria, after 2 years of graduating from UNIPORT, has disclosed that she’s grateful for the gift. 

The 25-year old who disclosed this in an interview with Punch, said;

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

” About the cash prize, I’m grateful for the gesture. I do not feel entitled to anything and nobody actually owes me anything, so I don’t feel sad.

I would always be grateful for everything I got and anything it
brings to me in the nearest future. I appreciate my lecturers especially the paediatricians because without the knowledge they imparted in me, I wouldn’t have achieved this.

I’m also grateful to UNIPORT for giving me the platform to achieve my dreams. The cash reward was inconsequential to me because following this award, I was already recognised at my induction ceremony and the smile on the faces of my family members and friends made the entire journey worthwhile.

The Chief Medical Director, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof. Aaron Ojule, also offered myself and 24 of my colleagues immediate placement for internship.

The Association of Resident Doctors gave us a warm reception upon our resumption of internship as well as gifts to celebrate our achievements. So in all, I’m actually very grateful.” 

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.