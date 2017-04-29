Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I am not jealous of Tekno – Iyanya – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
I am not jealous of Tekno – Iyanya – Daily Post Nigeria

Daily Post Nigeria

I am not jealous of Tekno – Iyanya
Daily Post Nigeria
Hip hop singer, Iyanya has insisted he is not jealous of Tekno's success and says he is not surprised at how his career has risen. Tekno has signed onto the Triple MG record label, which Iyanya left to pitch his tent with Mavin Records. When asked in

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.