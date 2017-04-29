I am not jealous of Tekno – Iyanya – Daily Post Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
I am not jealous of Tekno – Iyanya
Daily Post Nigeria
Hip hop singer, Iyanya has insisted he is not jealous of Tekno's success and says he is not surprised at how his career has risen. Tekno has signed onto the Triple MG record label, which Iyanya left to pitch his tent with Mavin Records. When asked in …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!