I am really thrilled, quite confident that Buhari is very well now … , says Sen Abu Ibrahim

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-The Senator Abu Ibrahim has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was now fit to fully return to his office.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa on Friday, the Senator said he was excited seeing the President’s health improve.

It will be recalled that Governor Bello Masari of Katsina led prominent sons of the state including Senators and Emirs to a dinner with President Buhari at the State House Thursday night.

Ibrahim said that the dignitaries also reaffirmed their loyalty to the President.

He said: “Actually, it was like a family affair our father and elder brother was sick and it is normal for members of the family to come and greet him as he has returned. So, it’s a normal family affair.

“The Governor led a train with the two Emirs from Kastina and Daura, three Senators; myself, Senator Buka from Kastina East and Senator Keffi from Kastina Central and myself Kastina South.

“So, we greeted him and we are happy that he is well and he is back and I am sure he is fit enough to take the mantle of leadership.

“We reaffirmed our loyalty to him and he too thanked us for our support and the usual advice we give him from time to time.

“I am very happy, I am really thrilled and quite confident that he is very well now”.

