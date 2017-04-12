Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Can Confidently Say I Have Never Told Any Girl To Have An Abortion – Davido

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian pop star, Davido may still be engulfed in another baby mama drama, but the singer has said he has never told any girl to have abortion. Speaking in a recent interview with Guardian, he said he is not in support of having babies outside wedlock, but babies are a blessing. In his words: ” …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post I Can Confidently Say I Have Never Told Any Girl To Have An Abortion – Davido appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.