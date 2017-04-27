‘I Can Reject A Lead Role In Hollywood’ – Toyin Abraham
Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has said that she can reject a lead role from Hollywood if it isn’t favourable for her. Toyin, while speaking at the ongoing Nigerian Entertainment Conference states that she prefers to be popular in Nigeria and would gladly turn down a lead role in Hollywood if the script does not …
