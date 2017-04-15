Pages Navigation Menu

I can’t ridicule Barrister – Ayinde Wasiu

As the debate over the evolution of fuji music gets hotter, the man at the centre of the controversy, Wasiu Ayinde K1 de Ultimate, has said that he is not out to discredit the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister or do anything that will affect the respect due to him. Wasiu told an online television platform, …

