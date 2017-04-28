Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I could have been married a long time ago -Rita Dominic – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
I could have been married a long time ago -Rita Dominic – Vanguard

Vanguard

I could have been married a long time ago -Rita Dominic
Vanguard
In a recent interview with the newly launched lifestyle and fashion magazine, Schick, owned by Simi Esiri, Rita Dominic revealed that she could have been married a long time ago, but things didn't work out. The multiple award-winning actress, however, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.