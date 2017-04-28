I could have been married a long time ago -Rita Dominic

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood diva, Rita Dominic has broken her silence, revealing why she’s still single.

In a recent interview with the newly launched lifestyle and fashion magazine, Schick, owned by Simi Esiri, Rita Dominic revealed that she could have been married a long time ago, but things didn’t work out.

The multiple award-winning actress, however, is hopeful that God will present the right man to her at the right time. “ I believe that God is in charge of my life and will present the right man to me at the right time,” she said.

When asked whether social pressure don’t get to her, Rita replied, “ I am a human being and I would be lying to say that it doesn’t sometimes. More so because it’s something I sincerely want to do but the feeling passes when I remember that society will not live with the person. She continues, “I will live with the man, so it is very important that I do it because I want to, not because society wants it for me.” On the myth that sex, for women, gets better with age, Rita opined that sex at 40 is what you make of it. “If you ordinarily don’t enjoy it, age won’t make a difference. I find that when a woman embraces her sexuality, many Nigerians equate it go being Ashewo , as if we should act like sex is not pleasurable,” he argued.

Rita described dating, as a nightmare, “especially in this days of social media where with one click you are all over the internet.” Though she admitted that “ I do date when someone special comes around.” So, what is it like when she’s in a relationship? “ I love being totally drawn to someone ad doing all those loving things couples do, but I am also wary of liars and bullies, “ the beautiful actress muted. Rita said, she’s passionate about giving back to society and she does so at any opportunity she gets. She works with an organization that support the physically challenged people, with the aim to provide them with facilities that will improve their well being.

The post I could have been married a long time ago -Rita Dominic appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

