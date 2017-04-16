Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I couldn’t name my daughter because Rayce abused my family, says Danku

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular artiste manager, Yusuf Adepitan, aka Danku, is blowing hot at the moment because of the negative stories that have been circulating in the media about him and one of his artistes, Rayce. It will be recalled that Danku recently took to his website to rant that no artiste should mess with his family name, …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post I couldn’t name my daughter because Rayce abused my family, says Danku appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.