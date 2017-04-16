I couldn’t name my daughter because Rayce abused my family, says Danku
Popular artiste manager, Yusuf Adepitan, aka Danku, is blowing hot at the moment because of the negative stories that have been circulating in the media about him and one of his artistes, Rayce. It will be recalled that Danku recently took to his website to rant that no artiste should mess with his family name, …
The post I couldn’t name my daughter because Rayce abused my family, says Danku appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG