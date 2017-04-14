I Depend On God For My Security, Not Nigeria Police – Wike

Rivers State governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, has declared that he does not depend on the Nigeria Police, but on God for his security and safety, insisting that the number of policemen attached to him are not up to 221 as claimed by Force headquarters, Abuja.

Wike made the declaration yesterday in Port Harcourt while speaking at an event organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to receive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recently dumped the ruling party.

The governor said, “Police said they gave me 221 policemen and that there was no time they planned to kill me. You know what 221 is. Where are they? The point is that did the IG hold meeting with four commissioners of police of different states or not?

“You dismissed policemen that were my security details; what it means is that if there are some persons want to attack me, they should not protect me. I was about going out and I was told I have no (security) aides. If you are not planning to kill me, would you do that?

“So, what is the denial all about? We don’t expect them to say they did it. We know they will deny it. But let it be on record; I will continue to say that whether they like it or not, we depend on God’s own security and not man’s security.”

He warned that any attempt by the APC, the Nigeria Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the 2019 general election in Rivers State would not work, and advised them to forget about the state.

Wike said, “I have said it that whatever strategy they are plotting against 2019 in Rivers State will not work. If I were them, I will just forget about this state. They continue to tell the people lies and the people are tired of these lies. They are in Abuja; what are they doing in Abuja? Are you benefitting anything from Abuja?”

