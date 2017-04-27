I didn’t betray you, Nigerians voted you out – Former PDP chairman, Mu’azu replies Jonathan
Former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, has insisted that he did not betray ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, who was the party’s presidential candidate in 2015. The former Governor of Bauchi State, took to his Facebook account, to respond to allegations that he betrayed Jonathan during the 2015 polls. In a […]
I didn’t betray you, Nigerians voted you out – Former PDP chairman, Mu’azu replies Jonathan
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!