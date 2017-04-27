"I didn’t Say Buhari Will Be Working From Home Forever" – Lai Mohammed
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has clarified his statement on President Buhari’s absence from the federal Executive council meeting on Wednesday.
Lai Mohammed had told state house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting the President Buhari had ordered that all the files on his table be brought to his residence at the presidential villa,
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!