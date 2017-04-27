Pages Navigation Menu

"I didn’t Say Buhari Will Be Working From Home Forever" – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has clarified his statement on President Buhari’s absence from the federal Executive council meeting on Wednesday.

Lai Mohammed had told state house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting the President Buhari had ordered that all the files on his table be brought to his residence at the presidential villa,

