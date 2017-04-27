I didn’t Support Buhari in 2015, I only Opposed Jonathan – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he wasn’t part of Muhammadu Buhari’s supporters during the 2015 election campaign trail, adding that he was only against the emergence of Goodluck Jonathan. The revelation was made in the book, “Against the Run of Play – How an incumbent president was defeated in Nigeria,” written by the Chairman […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

