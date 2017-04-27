Pages Navigation Menu

I didn’t Support Buhari in 2015, I only Opposed Jonathan – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he wasn’t part of Muhammadu Buhari’s supporters during the 2015 election campaign trail, adding that he was only against the emergence of Goodluck Jonathan. The revelation was made in the book, “Against the Run of Play – How an incumbent president was defeated in Nigeria,” written by the Chairman […]

