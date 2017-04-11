“I do not need to talk with TTT’’ , says Bisola runner up #BBNaija

Bisola Aiyeola, 1st runner up of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has said she has no interest in discussing former house lover, ‘ThinTallTony’ Offiong’s marital status. Bisola and Offiong had a relationship in the Big brother house, but she has come to her knowledge that Tony was already married. The newly appointed Ambassador…

The post “I do not need to talk with TTT’’ , says Bisola runner up #BBNaija appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

