I don’t have $1.2bn anywhere – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the report that he has 1.2 billion dollars (about N400 billion) in his bank account is “fake and vicious’’. The minister stated this, on Thursday, in Ilorin, at the Annual National Conference and General Meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) with the theme; […]
