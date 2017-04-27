Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I don’t have any girlfriend,” Singer Mayorkun says

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Davido Music Worldwide records artiste, Mayorkun , has dismissed the idea that he had a special lady in mind when he wrote his trending single, ‘Sade’. According to the ‘Eleko’ crooner, he didn’t even have a girlfriend as at the time he signed his record deal as he broke up with his girlfriend just two …

The post “I don’t have any girlfriend,” Singer Mayorkun says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.