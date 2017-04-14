I don’t know why people dislike me – T-boss cries out
One of the finalists of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality television show, Tokunbo Ajayi, also known as T-boss, says she discovered that a lot of people dislike her after her eviction from the programme. Speaking with Cool FM, T-boss said the alleged “hatred” started from the house which later spread to the outside …
