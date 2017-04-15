Pages Navigation Menu

‘I don’t know why people hate me’ -TBoss

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija housemate and eventual second runner up, Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a TBoss, has disclosed that she doesn’t know what she did on the show, that made people hate her so much. The housemate who said this in an interview at Cool FM’s studio revealed that the “hatred” started from the house and also got…

