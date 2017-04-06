Pages Navigation Menu

“I Don’t Need A DNA Test To Know That She Is My Child” – AY Makun

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ace comedian and filmmaker, Ay Makun took to Instagram to gush over his daughter for being an amazing sportsman as she came back home with 5 medals. AY shared a photo of her and wrote;“no DNA test to know what makes her daddy’s girl…. we just love to win in sports . last week i …

