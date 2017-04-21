Pages Navigation Menu

‘I expected Zuma to go after Nkandla ruling,’ says Kgalema – News24

'I expected Zuma to go after Nkandla ruling,' says Kgalema
Johannesburg – Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has told the BBC that he expected President Jacob Zuma to step down in 2016 after the Constitutional Court's ruling on non-security upgrades at his Nkandla home. "It goes back more than a year ago …

