I go to church, I love God, and I love my church – Trump – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I go to church, I love God, and I love my church – Trump
Vanguard
The President of United state of American, Donald Trump was said to have not attended church services after his inauguration, despite his opines at 2015 gathering hosted by Christian conservatives in Iowa, “I'm Protestant, I'm Presbyterian, I go to …
Trump attends Easter service at Episcopal church
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG