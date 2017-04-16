Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I go to church, I love God, and I love my church – Trump – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
I go to church, I love God, and I love my church – Trump
Vanguard
The President of United state of American, Donald Trump was said to have not attended church services after his inauguration, despite his opines at 2015 gathering hosted by Christian conservatives in Iowa, “I'm Protestant, I'm Presbyterian, I go to
Trump attends Easter service at Episcopal churchWHIO

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.