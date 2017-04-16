I go to church, I love God, and I love my church – Trump

By Nwafor Sunday

The President of United state of American, Donald Trump was said to have not attended church services after his inauguration, despite his opines at 2015 gathering hosted by Christian conservatives in Iowa, “I’m Protestant, I’m Presbyterian, I go to church, I love God, and I love my church.”

This was reported on Sunday by Associated Press (AP) news and Concord Monitor, based in US. However, it was reported that on Easter Sunday’s arrival, Donald Trump has yet to attend a church service in the Capital since the worship events of his inauguration weekend in January.

Trump is spending the holiday at his private Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, where he often weekends. The White House isn’t saying if he plans to attend Easter services, but last year, he attended the nearby Episcopalian church where he and Melania Trump were married. It was also reported that while he was a candidate he attended the nearby Episcopalian church where he and Melania Trump were married.

Vanguard gathered that where a president worships is always important in Washington. Bill Clinton frequented a Methodist church, Jimmy Carter taught Baptist Sunday school and Barack Obama visited an Episcopal church near the White House.

Today Barack Obama was seen in a church reciting glorious songs with his family, whereas Trump has not been seen anywhere in any church.

According to Concord Monitor, Trump said in his weekly radio address, “Easter Sunday is a holy day of reverence and worship” and “a sacred time that fills the spirit of our nation with the faith of our people” yet failed to go to church today ‘Easter’.

It was reported also that some Washington churches might be uncomfortable for him.

“Churches in D.C. tend, not all, but tend to be a little more liberal. It’s a hard sell,” the senior pastor at New York Avenue Presbyterian Church Rev. Roger Gench said. “The policies of Trump are counter to the views of most of the people in the church.”

Rice University presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said “Even if Trump doesn’t go each week, heading to church from time to time might be a good idea politically, ‘No president has ever done damage to his career by showing up to a church service on Sunday,” It shows people that perhaps God is on your side, that you understand the power of prayer.” he said.

