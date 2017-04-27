I greeted the Ooni of Ife the Lagos way, I didn’t snub him – Oba Akiolu
by Dolapo Adelana The Oba of Lagos, HRM Oba Rilwan Akiolu has said he did not snub the Ooni of…
Read » I greeted the Ooni of Ife the Lagos way, I didn’t snub him – Oba Akiolu on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!