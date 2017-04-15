Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I had high expectations for Nigeria – Former Finance Minister, Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said she had high hopes for the country, while she was growing up. The former World Bank director stated this on a panel at the Mo Ibrahim Forum in Morocco. “When I was 18, the world seemed open, prospects from my country seemed good; we had come […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I had high expectations for Nigeria – Former Finance Minister, Okonjo-Iweala

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.