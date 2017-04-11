Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I have been booked till August,’ Davido brags

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Let him show off, let him show off, it is not easy. So the singer took to social media to say he has been booked till August. So if you need his services, you better go and book now so you can be placed for September before he is fully booked for the whole year, …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post ‘I have been booked till August,’ Davido brags appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.