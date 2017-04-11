‘I have been booked till August,’ Davido brags

Let him show off, let him show off, it is not easy. So the singer took to social media to say he has been booked till August. So if you need his services, you better go and book now so you can be placed for September before he is fully booked for the whole year, …

The post ‘I have been booked till August,’ Davido brags appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

