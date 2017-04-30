Pages Navigation Menu

I have names, dates – Reno Omokri to expose how US, APC removed Jonathan [VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former special assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has vowed to reveal how the United States conspired with the ruling APC to remove his former principal from office in 2015. He said this in a 10 minute video he posted on his Facebook page Saturday night. Recall that Jonathan in a book: “Against […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

